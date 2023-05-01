Regina police say SUV was travelling 'well over' 100km/h on Albert Street
A stolen SUV that was caught travelling more than 100 kilometres per hour down Regina’s Albert Street on Sunday has been located by RCMP.
According to a tweet from Regina police Cst. Mike Seel, a 1995 green Chevy Tahoe, later confirmed to be stolen, evaded police in Regina on Albert Street after travelling "well over 100 km/hr and disobeying traffic lights."
The driver was a male wearing a baseball hat and glasses with arm tattoos, Seel said.
In an update, Seel said the vehicle had been located outside of the city by RCMP.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Latest updates: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Very early Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. We'll be providing live updates on the deal from Parliament Hill.
Non-U.S. residents banned from purchasing tickets to Maple Leafs road games in Florida
Toronto Maple Leafs fans hoping to make a trip down south to catch a playoff game against the Florida Panthers will hit an unexpected road block.
What you need to know about the agreement that ended the PSAC strike
Canada's largest public sector union and the government have reached a tentative agreement ending one of the largest strikes in the country's history. Here's what's in it.
Royal Canadian Navy introduces no-strings-attached pilot program amid recruitment crisis
In an attempt to boost recruitment numbers amid staffing shortages, the Royal Canadian Navy is introducing a program to allow people interested in joining the navy to get the full experience with no strings attached.
Growing search for Texas gunman who killed 5 enters 3rd day
The search in Texas for a gunman who fatally shot five neighbors with an AR-style rifle entered a third day Monday after authorities over the weekend acknowledged they had little sense of the killer's whereabouts despite a widening dragnet near Houston.
RCMP performing 'psychological autopsy' on James Smith Cree Nation killer
RCMP may never fully learn why Myles Sanderson went on a deadly stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation, but they may be able to offer answers that some experts say could help victims’ families make sense of it all.
Here's how Canadians can watch King Charles III's coronation on May 6
As the Royal Family prepares for King Charles III's coronation on May 6, CTV News will be offering live coverage of ceremony. Follow our live blog on CTVNews.ca and the CTV News app for the latest updates.
Conservative MP says feds did not brief him on alleged threats to his family in China
Conservative member of Parliament Michael Chong says Ottawa should have informed him about potential threats to his family made by China's government.
'Mom, these bad men have me': She believes scammers cloned her daughter's voice in a fake kidnapping
Jennifer DeStefano's phone rang in January with a terrifying call from her sobbing 15-year-old daughter, saying she'd been kidnapped. But as a relieved DeStefano soon learned, her daughter was safe and the call was a scam.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon councillors consider hiring social support workers for city buses
Saskatoon’s transportation committee will consider whether to put social support workers on city buses in its meeting on Tuesday.
-
RCMP performing 'psychological autopsy' on James Smith Cree Nation killer
RCMP may never fully learn why Myles Sanderson went on a deadly stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation, but they may be able to offer answers that some experts say could help victims’ families make sense of it all.
-
'One fatality is way too many': Sask. residents advocate for workplace safety
Dozen of people gathered at Rotary Park on Sunday for the Threads for Life, Steps for Life fundraiser, which aims to support those who suffered a workplace tragedy.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba announces new plans for people granted bail, high-risk offenders
The Manitoba government is investing in programs to increase the supports and supervision of high-risk offenders and those who have been granted bail in the province.
-
Tim Bachman, a founding member of BTO, dies
Tim Bachman, a founding member of the Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died.
-
'I really was quite scared': Close call with coyotes leaves Winnipeg woman shaken
A Winnipeg woman is shaken after a close call with two coyotes and is now calling on the city to put up warning signs.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Calgary Flames fire head coach Darryl Sutter
The Calgary Flames have parted ways with head coach Darryl Sutter, the team announced Monday.
-
Writ drops for Alberta provincial election on May 29
Alberta's chief electoral officer, Glen Resler, says the writ has been issued for a May 29 provincial election.
-
Weapons, stolen property recovered by Calgary police from encampment
Calgary police have recovered a cache of weapons – including knives, Airsoft and replica guns, as well as real firearms – from two illegal encampments in the city over the past two weeks.
Edmonton
-
Fire damages multiple homes in Terwillegar neighbourhood
At least three Terwillegar homes were badly damaged in a fire on Monday.
-
Writ drops for Alberta provincial election on May 29
Alberta's chief electoral officer, Glen Resler, says the writ has been issued for a May 29 provincial election.
-
Parkland County home destroyed by wildfire; highways remain closed
A Parkland County home was destroyed on Sunday by wildfire.
Toronto
-
'Godfather of deep learning' quits Google to openly discuss dangers of AI
A Toronto professor considered to be a pioneer in the field of artificial intelligence announced his departure from Google on Monday so that he could openly discuss the “dangers of AI.”
-
Non-U.S. residents banned from purchasing tickets to Maple Leafs road games in Florida
Toronto Maple Leafs fans hoping to make a trip down south to catch a playoff game against the Florida Panthers will hit an unexpected road block.
-
Toronto men sentenced after posting murder witness testimony to '6ix' Instagram accounts
Three Toronto-area men have been sentenced after posting images and audio of a key witness in a Toronto murder case on Instagram to an audience of more than 500,000 followers.
Ottawa
-
What you need to know about the agreement that ended the PSAC strike
Canada's largest public sector union and the government have reached a tentative agreement ending one of the largest strikes in the country's history. Here's what's in it.
-
Latest updates: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Very early Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. We'll be providing live updates on the deal from Parliament Hill.
-
Snoop Dogg involved in Senators ownership bid
Snoop Dogg is part of a prospective Ottawa Senators ownership group, the rapper confirmed on social media Monday.
Vancouver
-
Large fire closes road near Abbotsford airport
A large fire near Abbotsford International Airport sent a plume of smoke billowing into the air Monday morning.
-
Parts of B.C. saw record high temperatures for the 3rd straight day Sunday
Five communities in the B.C. Interior saw record high temperatures Sunday, marking the third day in a row that records have been broken somewhere in the province.
-
Strike over for 120,000 public servants as union inks tentative deal with feds
The country's largest federal public-sector union reached a tentative contract agreement with the government overnight, covering more than 120,000 public servants across the country and bringing them back to work after a 12-day strike.
Montreal
-
Meet FRED, Quebec's latest school zone traffic light that leaves speeding drivers on red
A school zone in Brossard, Que. will host a pilot project aimed at protecting children from fast-moving traffic, forcing vehicles going over the limit to stop altogether. A smart traffic light will be installed near Marie-Laurier Academy south of the Champlain Bridge. It’s not your regular set – unlike regular lights, which are automated to keep traffic moving smoothly through, this one has no problem halting traffic if it’s moving too fast.
-
Second suspect arrested in connection with shooting of Montreal Mafia boss's son
Officers from Quebec's organized crime squad (ENRCO) have arrested a second suspect in connection with the shooting of Leonardo Rizzuto, the son of late Mafia boss Vito Rizzuto.
-
Alleged Chinese police stations still open in Quebec, despite minister's claims
Two Montreal-area community groups under investigation for allegedly hosting secret Chinese government police stations say they are operating normally.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. makes amendments to strata age restriction bylaws
The province is making changes to its Strata Property Regulation that allowed some buildings to require tenants to be 55 years of age of older.
-
Crews move to raise sunken fuel truck leaking off Vancouver Island
A mission is underway to recover a fuel truck holding 17,000 litres of diesel oil that rolled off a barge and sank off Vancouver Island.
-
Saanich looking to buy land from homeowners on Shelbourne Street to widen road
The District of Saanich is looking to purchase small amounts of land from property owners along Shelbourne Street as part of its Shelbourne Street Improvement Project.
Atlantic
-
Weather front brings heavy rain, power outages to the Maritimes
A weather front off a low-pressure system centred over the border of Ontario and Quebec has brought downpours and winds to the Maritimes gusty enough to create some power outages.
-
Fire closes Donkin Coal mine, stop-work order issued
An underground fire at the Donkin Coal Mine on Sunday has prompted Nova Scotia's Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration to issue a stop-work order at the site.
-
'It's a huge facility': Walmart opens new distribution centre in Moncton
Walmart Canada officially opened its new massive distribution centre in Moncton, N.B., Monday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
'Give them up': Canada's top 25 most wanted criminals revealed, over $750,000 in rewards offered
The top 25 most wanted criminals in Canada have been announced to the public.
-
Police recover remains of two missing boaters on Manitoulin Island
The remains of two people from Sheguiandah First Nation have been discovered on Bass Lake in Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands.
-
North Bay caregiver found not guilty in woman's drowning
A North Bay woman has been found not guilty of failing to provide the necessities of life in the drowning of a 54-year-old woman in the bathtub at a local care home.
Kitchener
-
Grand River Transit workers reject deal, strike underway
Grand River Transit workers are on strike as of Monday.
-
Five suspects with ties to southwestern Ont. on Canada’s most-wanted list
Four of men accused of committing murders in southwestern Ontario, and one wanted in connection to a body found in Erin, Ont., have been named to Canada’s most-wanted list.
-
Jury in Ager Hasan trial shown bloody crime scene photos
A Waterloo regional police officer who photographed blood stains in Melinda Vasilije’s apartment took to the stand Monday as the trial of Ager Hasan continues into its third week.