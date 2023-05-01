Regina police say SUV was travelling 'well over' 100km/h on Albert Street

A stolen SUV that was caught travelling more than 100 kilometres per hour down Regina’s Albert Street on Sunday has been located by RCMP.

According to a tweet from Regina police Cst. Mike Seel, a 1995 green Chevy Tahoe, later confirmed to be stolen, evaded police in Regina on Albert Street after travelling "well over 100 km/hr and disobeying traffic lights."

The driver was a male wearing a baseball hat and glasses with arm tattoos, Seel said.

In an update, Seel said the vehicle had been located outside of the city by RCMP.