Regina police say a woman who claims a man exposed himself to her after a cab ride was riding in a private car, not a taxi as first reported.

The woman says she took a Co-op taxi home on Friday night. When they arrived at her home, she says the driver asked to come in and use the washroom. She says when he came out of the washroom; he pulled down his pants and exposed himself to her.

The woman said she took out her phone and called for help, the man eventually ran from the house and drove away.

Co-op Taxi says they have investigated the incident and that none of their taxis or drivers were involved.

Regina police has confirmed that a report had been filed in regards to the incident, but that the car involved was not a cab.

"I can confirm that through our investigation we have established that she was not in a taxi cab," Sgt. Ian Barr of the Regina Police said. "It wasn't any kind of cab for the city of Regina."

Regina police also say they have not heard of any incidents of this nature involving any cabs in Regina.