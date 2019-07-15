The Regina Police Service is searching for a 23-year-old woman and her two young children.

Miracle Wolfe and her two children, Creedence and Moonlight, have been missing since July 10. The family was last seen in the 5500 block of Dewdney Ave. around 12:20 p.m.

Miracle is described as 5’5”, tall with a heavy build. She has shoulder length black hair, brown eyes and glasses. Creedence is a three year old boy, and Moonlight is a girl between eight and 18 months old.

Police have no reason to believe Miracle or her children have come to harm, but police say she has few resources in the city to secure shelter. Police also want to ensure the safety of her children, because of their young age.

Anyone with information that could assist police in locating Miracle WOLFE is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or your local law enforcement agency, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.