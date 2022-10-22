Regina police search for second suspect following break-in incident

The Regina Police Service (RPS) continues to search for a second suspect following a late night break and enter incident.

At around 11 p.m. on Oct. 21, RPS officers responded to a report of a break and enter into a business compound on the 1100 block of Condie Road, west of Regina.

When officers arrived in the area, they found an empty truck near a hole cut out of the compound’s fence.

RPS officers, along with a police canine unit, found one of the suspects and arrested him.

The suspect was taken to hospital for injuries he received from being apprehended by the police service dog.

Officers weren’t able to find a second suspect.

A 55-year-old Regina man is facing one count of break and enter with the intent to commit an indictable offence.

The accused is set to make his first appearance in Provincial Court on Dec. 14.

RPS noted that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has information related to the break-in or the second suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.