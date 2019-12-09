REGINA -- A Regina police officer is warning the public not to approach a dangerous person who nearly hit him while fleeing a traffic stop.

Cst. Mike ‘Hakweye’ Seel took to Twitter on Monday to share that he was “almost pinned” between two cars when a driver took off from a stop.

The suspect was last seen travelling north bound near Broad Street and First Avenue North in a 1999 GMC Sierra. The driver was a woman wearing sunglasses with curly long black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500.