Regina police searching for driver after cyclist hit near drive-thru

Regina police are searching for a hit and run suspect after a cyclist was hit by a vehicle leaving a drive-thru in Regina.

The collision happened on Aug. 26 at around 3:10 p.m. on the 4200 block of Albert Street, according to a news release.

Police learned at the scene that a teen riding a bike was struck by a vehicle exiting the drive-thru of a business.

The vehicle then drove away.

Officers attended to the victim and learned he was not seriously injured.

The suspect vehicle is described as a silver SUV driven by a woman at the time of the collision.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.