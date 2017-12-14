

Update: Regina police say Candace Benjamin was found safely on Dec. 15, 2017.

Regina police are asking for the public’s help finding a 33-year-old woman missing since Dec. 4.

Police say Candace Faye Benjamin was last seen in the 1900 block of St. John Street on Dec. 4, and was reported missing on Dec. 5.

Benjamin is described as Indigenous, around 4’9” tall and 140-pounds. She has a medium complexion with long, straight brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of a rose on her left calf and piercings in her right eyebrow, right nostril, lower lip and tongue.

Police say they don’t think Benjamin has come to any harm, but want to make sure she is safe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.