Regina police searching for person who was recorded stealing a video camera
The suspect who stole a video camera is pictured in this photo provided by Regina police.
Published Monday, November 25, 2019 12:59PM CST
REGINA -- The Regina Police Service is looking for help identifying the culprit of a theft caught on camera.
The suspect can be clearly seen on the footage of a video camera that they stole.
The incident happened on Nov. 21 at around 3:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Montreal St.
Anyone with information about the incident or the individuals pictured can leave an anonymous tip here.