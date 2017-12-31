

Regina police are searching for suspects after two robberies on Sunday morning that they believe are related.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Pasqua Street just after 4:00 a.m. after a report of a robbery. According to police, two men entered the business and threatened the employee with a weapon. The men fled with cash and cigarettes, police said in a news release. The employee wasn’t injured.

About half an hour later, police say a man entered a business in the 100 block of Albert Street and threatened the employee with a weapon. He left with cash and the employee wasn’t hurt, police said in a news release.

According to police, investigators believe the two incidents could be related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.