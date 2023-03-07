Regina police see increase of reported sexual assaults as more survivors come forward

The Regina Police Service (RPS) revealed that 2022 saw a record-high 213 reported cases of sexual assault.

The total marked a 16 per cent increase from 2021, which saw 160 cases reported in the Queen City.

It wasn’t just new cases that were reported last year, according to RPS. Incidents reported to police throughout 2022 ranged from the 1980’s to 2021.

Reports of sexual offences have been on the rise in the past decade in Regina. (Source: RPS)

While the reported number of cases increased, Chief of Regina Police Evan Bray said it is a positive sign that survivors are gaining the confidence to come to authorities.

“Giving confidence to people who are survivors of sexual violence is giving confidence in them to come forward and report it in a way they won’t feel further victimized,” Bray explained.

To help with the process, Regina Police have partnered with the Regina Sexual Assault Centre.

Executive director Lisa Miller said the centre conducts reviews on reported cases of sexual assault that do not result in charges being laid.

From their findings, the centre is able to help police make changes to their protocols to ensure cases are handled better.

Changes include patrol officers carrying around information cards to give to victims with a list of support services, and offering to have victims loved ones in the same room when talking to authorities.

“It is a very intimidating process and people have a lot of fear and shame about coming forward and talking about what has happened to them,” Miller explained.

“Allowing somebody to be in that interview room to offer support is really important.”

Miller said that only five to eight per cent of sexual assaults are reported to police and the reviews are geared towards highlighting biases that could occur during investigations.

“By the third review, the police have committed to and started working on a very comprehensive sexual assault investigation policy and checklists for investigators,” Miller said.

Going forward, RPS said it will continue to make efforts in training including scheduling courses at the police college regarding sexual assault cases.

“Victims are often criticized or disbelieved, because they can't remember certain details or those details come back and bits and pieces, we know that it's a natural neural biological process, Miller said.

“Making police aware that this is what they're seeing, really can help them adjust how they approach these files.”

Police officers continue to reach out to the centre in the hope of further eliminating barriers facing survivors of sexual violence.