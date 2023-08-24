Regina police see surge in fentanyl seizures

Regina police may be on pace for a record year when it comes to fentanyl seizures.

Officers have seized more than 10.4 kilograms of fentanyl since the beginning of 2023, according to a Regina Police Service (RPS) news release.

Police say the fentanyl seizures represent millions of potentially lethal doses, as even extremely small quantities of the drug can be lethal.

Nearly 5.8 kilograms were seized over the same period in 2022, according to RPS. The police service says this year it has seized more fentanyl to date than any previous year.

The closest contender would be 2021 when just over 8.2 kilograms of the drug was seized, according to police.

Regina police seized over 10.4 kilograms of fentanyl since the beginning of 2023. (Photo courtesy: Regina Police Service)

The fentanyl and other street drugs were confiscated in 727 different seizures made by officers since the beginning of the year.

So far this year, police say officers have seized nearly 2.7 kilograms of cocaine and around 9.2 kilograms of methamphetamine.

In several cases, guns and other weapons were also seized as a result of the investigations.