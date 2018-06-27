

CTV Regina





The Regina Police Service says it is seeing a consistent increase in calls deploying the SWAT team.

Police say SWAT was called to 19 incidents in 2015. That number jumped to 31 in 2017.

Police don’t have data for the number of calls so far this year, but SWAT was deployed to a search warrant in the 1300 block of McTavish Street on Tuesday night. Two men were arrested and charged.

Police say the increase in calls correlates with a rise in organized crime and firearms in the city over the past few years.