

Kathryn Fraser, CTV Regina





The newest member of the Regina Police Service is a 14 week old puppy.

The energetic Belgian Malinois has started training and knows basic commands.

But there's on thing missing, she doesn't have a name.

Regina Police Service is holding a naming contest for the new puppy and for another dog that will arrive in a few weeks.

So far, the contest has 400 name submissions.

"Paw Patrol has really been a big thing. So we're hearing a lot of Sky and a lot of Chase and things like that," said Cpl. Jody Lorence.

Cpl. Lorence has served with the police service for 17 years and works in the canine unit. He said he hopes the contest will engage children and community.

"Kids are always just in love with our dogs," he said. "Puppies come nameless, we need some names so who better [to name them]."

Students from kindergarten to Grade 5 from both public and catholic school boards can suggest names, as well as those who are home-schooled.

Kindergarten students from St. Joan of Arc School have already submitted their creative names.

Names like Bryan, Fluffy, Penelope and Maybe were common suggestions.

But it isn't the first time Regina Police have asked children for dog names.

In 2007, Ella Bray was 8 years old when the name she chose, Kruz, was selected. She said it was a rewarding and honouring experience.

"Whatever you name this girl or boy, he's going to go out into the world and going to help save lives and help the community," she said. "I think it's a great idea, I think it's a fun idea."

As for the new puppy, she like everything except sitting still.

"While it's a lot of work and it's busy for whoever is raising that puppy, at the same time those are the attributes we are absolutely looking for in a working dog," Cpl. Lorence said.

Schools and students have until May 29th to submit their name suggestions.