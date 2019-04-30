Regina police seek public assistance naming two canine pups
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, April 30, 2019 3:17PM CST
The Regina Police Service is seeking assistance from Kindergarten to grade five teachers. The service is looking for names for its two canine puppies.
Regina police is looking for submissions from classrooms before May 29. There is currently one female, and a male puppy will be arriving in the summer.
School administrations can assist with entry packages, or Regina Police Service can be direct messaged for help.