Regina police seek tips in robbery investigation

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking the public for help investigating a robbery that occurred on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were alerted to a robbery in progress at a business in the 3000 block of Dewdney Avenue around 1:45 p.m., according to a release from RPS.

A man entered the business armed with a handgun, stole some items and threatened staff, then left the business on foot, police said.

No one was physically injured.

The suspect is described as a man who was wearing a face mask, a black sweater with white lettering on the front, a green hoodie with a green beaked ball cap, black pants with white markings on the left pant leg and black shoes.

Anyone that has any information is asked to contact RPS or Crime Stoppers.