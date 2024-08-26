Regina police seeks tips after elderly woman injured in hit-and-run

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking the public for tips after an elderly woman on a mobility scooter was injured in a hit-and-run on Friday.

Officers were called to the Broad Street underpass between Dewdney Avenue and Saskatchewan Drive for the report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Friday around 1:35 p.m., according to a release from the RPS.

Police said a woman was travelling southbound on the right side of the driving lane in an electric mobility scooter. A vehicle, which was also travelling southbound on Broad Street, hit the scooter from behind, pushing the woman into the concrete wall.

The pedestrian, an 81-year-old woman, fell from the scooter and the vehicle did not remain on scene.

The woman was taken to hospital by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said they do not have a description of the vehicle involved in the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact RPS or Regina Crime Stoppers.