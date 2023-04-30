Regina police seize guns, money and drugs following traffic stop, 4 teens face charges

A total of four teens in Regina are facing drug and weapons charges after a late night traffic stop, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).

On April 28 at around 7:20 p.m., officers with RPS stopped a vehicle on 4th Avenue and Atkinson Street in Regina’s Eastview area.

Four teens, two 15-years-olds, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old, were in the vehicle at the time, police said in a news release.

Officers discovered drugs and cash in the vehicle. All four teens were arrested.

Through the investigation, police were led to a home on the 1000 block of Broder Street.

Officers searched the home and found a loaded 12-gauge shotgun.

As a result, the 17-year-old girl, one of the 15-year-old boys and the 18-year-old man each face one count of possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The three teens are scheduled to make their first appearance in provincial court in Regina on June 7.

The other 15-year-old boy faces six additional charges in addition to the trafficking charge. They include careless use of a firearm, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order, failure to comply with a disposition section and failure to comply with conditions of a release order.

The accused will make his first appearance in provincial court on May. 1.