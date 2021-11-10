Regina Police Service asking council for $3.5M budget increase for 2022

REGINA -

The Regina Police Service has put forward its budget proposal for 2022, expected to be discussed at a council meeting next month, which includes an approximate increase of $3.5 million.

The RPS budget proposal was included in Wednesday's council meeting agenda requesting approval for a "net operating budget" of $92,796,200, compared to the approximately $89.2 million budget put forward last year.

"Where possible, there has been a reduction in spending and all requested increases have been limited to those essential to the operation of our service," said Chief Evan Bray in a letter included in the proposal. "In recognition of the fiscal challenges created by the ongoing global pandemic, the Regina Police Service has reduced the requested increase in personnel from the numbers outlined in the Growth Plan."

Listed highlights of the operations budget include staffing adjustments for a "net increase" of one deputy chief, 16 police positions and seven civilian positions.

The capital budget includes spending of $2,449,000 for information technology to support "ongoing replacement of computer equipment and mobile laptops", $1,742,000 to support fleet vehicle replacement and $547,500 in equipment for "ongoing upgrades at the Tactical Training Facility", equipment for specialty teams and "the purchase of an aircraft for the Aerial Support Unit".

Council is expected to discuss the RPS budget proposal at its meeting on Dec. 14.