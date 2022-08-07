Regina Police Service asks for public assistance in child abduction case

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking for public assistance in locating a 2-year-old baby and a 36-year-old mother who is under investigation for abducting the child.

RPS officers were dispatched to a residence on the 1100 block of 13th Avenue at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning according to a news release.

The police received a report that a woman was allegedly trying to remove her biological son, who she did not have custody of.

When police arrived on the scene, the mother, Kerry Keewatin was gone along with her 2-year-old son, Holdan Keewatin.

RPS later learned that Kerry did appear at the Regina General Hospital with Holdan, however she left on foot.

Kerry Keewatin is described as female, 36-years-old, Indigenous, 5’7” tall, weighing 140 lbs., with black, shoulder-length hair in a ponytail, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white tank top, black shorts, a blue medical mask and had bare feet.

Holdan was last seen wearing a black and white horizontal striped outfit.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Kerry or Holdan Keewatin, or sees a person matching their descriptions is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).