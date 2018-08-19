Regina Police Service investigate after rounds enter residence
A Regina police cruiser is seen in this file image.
CTV Regina
Published Sunday, August 19, 2018 10:57AM CST
Last Updated Sunday, August 19, 2018 1:54PM CST
The Regina Police Service is investigating an incident that took place early Sunday morning involving a firearm.
At 6:40 a.m. Sunday morning police received several 911 calls reporting a series of gunshots, including a call from a resident who indicated bullets had entered their home.
Police confirmed the incident, and no one inside the home was hurt.
This incident is still under investigation.