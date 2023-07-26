Regina Police Service name Interim Chief

The Regina Police Service (RPS) has selected an Interim Chief of Police while the search continues for a permanent leader.

Beginning Aug. 1, Deputy Chief Dean Rae will take on the role of interim Chief of Police, according to a media release from RPS.

Rae served over 30 years with RPS and has been the Deputy Chief since 2014. He will remain in the role until the new Chief is selected.

An independent executive search firm is currently in the hiring process for a new Chief, which is expected to take several months.

Evan Bray, the previous Chief of Police officially retired in June after holding the role for seven years.