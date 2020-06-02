REGINA -- A statistics reports from the Regina Police Service shows a 72 per cent increase in arsons in the month of April.

RPS’ Monthly Statistical Extract shows breakdowns of types of crime, and reported numbers for the month and that of the previous year.

The report shows nine arsons in April 2020, and 45 to date for the year. April 2019 saw five arsons and at that point, there had been 25 that year.

The extract shows a 200 per cent increase in homicides. By April 2019 there had been two homicides, and by the end of April 2020, Regina police officers were investigating six homicides.

A 94 per cent increase in sexual crimes was reported.