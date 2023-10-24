Regina police stopped 260 school-zone speeders in September

As students headed back to classes in September, 260 drivers in Regina were handed a ticket for speeding through a school zone.

SGI’s Traffic Safety Spotlight for September reminded drivers to watch their speed and keep focused on the road to keep kids safe, according to a release from SGI.

While kids have settled into their school routines, SGI reminds drivers to remember that school zones are busy throughout the school year.

Police also reported that 35 drivers were handed tickets for failing to yield to pedestrians at an intersection.

During the month of September, there were also 723 tickets given for distracted driving, 4,827 tickets for speeding or aggressive driving, 426 tickets for seatbelt and car seat offences, and 384 impaired driving offences.