Regina police submit budget proposals to city council

Four takeaways from the U.S. midterm elections

Democrats were enjoying a stronger-than-expected showing in the U.S. midterm elections early on Wednesday, but there still remains the possibility that Republicans could end up with control of both the House and the U.S. Senate.

Breaking down the significant turmoil that's unfolded in the Oath Keepers trial

The seditious conspiracy trial of five alleged Oath Keepers leaders has become mired in conflict as U.S. prosecutors called defence witnesses to warn them against self-incrimination in the days before they take the stand, defence attorneys accused one another of unethical conduct and one witness was revealed to be an informant.

  • Coroner calls for change in policing, healthcare, schools after Que. teen fatally shot by police

    Quebec coroner Gehane Kamel has released her final recommendations to police, the health care system and schools four years after officers shot and killed 17-year-old Riley Fairholm, who called 911 on himself. Fairholm placed the call early in the morning July 25, 2018 – he told police to watch for an armed male, shorter than six feet tall, dressed in black and carrying a backpack. About 20 minutes later, six officers descended on Fairholm in the parking lot of an abandoned restaurant in Lac-Brome, Que.

    Riley Fairholm was fatally shot by SQ officers on July 25, 2018.

  • 'Feels a little more daunting': Montreal teacher who survived stabbing by student questions whether teaching days are over

    Nearly a year after Montreal high school teacher Maxime Canuel was stabbed by a student, he says he may not return to the classroom. "To turn my back on someone now is a lot harder," said Canuel who, at the time of the attack, was teaching art at John F. Kennedy High School on Saint Michel Boulevard. On Dec. 9, 2021, at 10:10 a.m., police arrested a 16-year-old boy who had fled school grounds after attacking Canuel, stabbing him in the shoulder and chest.

