

CTV Regina





Two male suspects are in police custody following a weapons related offence that involved members of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) and Crisis Negotiation Team.

Regina Police Service responded to a call of a man with a gun on Friday night in the 800 block of Elphinstone Street. Members of the SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Teams were called a short while later.

The incident had a peaceful conclusion as the two suspects were arrested from a home. Charges are pending as the investigation is ongoing.