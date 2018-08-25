Regina Police, SWAT, Crisis Negotiation Team arrest two suspects in weapons offence
A Regina police cruiser is seen in this file image.
CTV Regina
Published Saturday, August 25, 2018 10:51AM CST
Two male suspects are in police custody following a weapons related offence that involved members of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) and Crisis Negotiation Team.
Regina Police Service responded to a call of a man with a gun on Friday night in the 800 block of Elphinstone Street. Members of the SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Teams were called a short while later.
The incident had a peaceful conclusion as the two suspects were arrested from a home. Charges are pending as the investigation is ongoing.