REGINA -- Police say a Taser was used during a man's arrest on Sunday.

Around 12:45 a.m., Regina Police Service (RPS) officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of 12th Avenue after a report of an "unwanted guest," a news release said.

A male reportedly was "causing problems" and attempting to fight people inside an apartment, RPS said in the release.

When officers arrived, they were confronted by a male in an "agitated state" holding a kitchen knife, according to police.

The male was Tasered after he ignored commands to drop the knife, RPS said.

Police were then able to gain control of the male safely and he was transported to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, RPS said.