Regina police to enforce mandatory alcohol screenings in March

Regina drivers who get pulled over in March can expect to be asked to complete an alcohol screening test as part of a Regina police initiative to crack down on impaired driving.

From rolling stops, to speeding to ensuring a driver has a licence – all traffic stops will require officers to conduct a roadside alcohol screening at every opportunity for the entire month.

In its announcement of the initiative, police reminded the public that the law giving police officers across Canada this ability took effect back in 2018.

“Many drivers our officers encounter aren’t aware they are required to comply with a demand for the quick breath test, and they potentially face serious penalties for refusal,” the news release read.

Regina police say drivers who are sober and pass their roadside test will be rewarded with a smile and a gift certificate for coffee on behalf of both police and SGI.