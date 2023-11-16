Regina police to receive $6.6M from province, SGI to support existing jobs, add 1 position

The Regina Police Service will be able to add one new job and maintain many others thanks to the $6.6 million it will receive from the provincial government and Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI).

In a news release sent on Thursday, policing and public safety minister Paul Merriman announced $5.7 million will be provided to the City of Regina through the Municipal Police Grants program, SGI will provide another $900,000.

The $5.7 million will support 44 existing RPS positions while the $900,000 from SGI will go towards five positions that are part of the Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan initiative.

“The funding for Regina supports the continued delivery of targeted policing initiatives, such as the Police and Crisis Team (PACT), which teams police officers with mental health workers to provide an integrated and coordinated response to individuals experiencing a mental health crisis in the community,” the news release said. The funding total also includes $114,400 for a new PACT position.

Funding will also support programs dedicated to investigating online child exploitation, the province said.

“The Regina Police Service works around the clock to investigate criminal activity and proactively address crime and victimization in our community,” Regina Police Service acting chief Dean Rae said. “The province's commitment to public safety and well-being through this grant is invaluable for our police service and for our community,” Rae added.

Currently, the province’s Municipal Police Grant program supports 143 municipal police positions and targeted initiatives.