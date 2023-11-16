REGINA
Regina

    • Regina police to receive $6.6M from province, SGI to support existing jobs, add 6 positions

    The Regina Police Service will be able to add six new jobs and maintain 44 others thanks to the $6.6 million it will receive from the provincial government and Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI).

    In a news release sent on Thursday, policing and public safety minister Paul Merriman announced $5.7 million will be provided to the City of Regina through the Municipal Police Grants program, SGI will provide another $900,000.

    The $5.7 million will support 44 existing RPS positions while the $900,000 from SGI will go towards five positions that will be part of the Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan initiative.

    “The funding for Regina supports the continued delivery of targeted policing initiatives, such as the Police and Crisis Team (PACT), which teams police officers with mental health workers to provide an integrated and coordinated response to individuals experiencing a mental health crisis in the community,” the news release said. The funding total includes $114,400 for a new PACT position.

    Funding will also support programs dedicated to investigating online child exploitation, the province said.

    “The Regina Police Service works around the clock to investigate criminal activity and proactively address crime and victimization in our community,” Regina Police Service acting chief Dean Rae said. “The province's commitment to public safety and well-being through this grant is invaluable for our police service and for our community,” Rae added.

    Currently, the province’s Municipal Police Grant program supports 143 municipal police positions and targeted initiatives.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Federal court quashes cabinet order underlying single-use plastics ban

    The Federal Court has quashed a cabinet order that listed plastic manufactured items as toxic under Canada's environmental protection law, saying the category was too broad and the government overstepped its constitutional bounds. The decision has implications for the government's ban of some single-use plastic items, including straws, grocery bags and take-out containers.

    Max Verstappen: Las Vegas GP '99% show, 1% sporting event'

    Three-time world champion Max Verstappen has been an outspoken critic of this week's Las Vegas Grand Prix, voicing his displeasure with everything from the layout of the track to the late start times to the pomp and circumstance around the event.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News