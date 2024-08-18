Regina police tout success with engagement and enforcement initiative in North Central, downtown

Regina’s police service is saying the second phase of a community outreach program has yielded some impressive results in Regina’s core neighbourhoods.

Thursday, Aug. 15 saw the Regina Police Service (RPS) run its second “All Out Progressive Policing Initiative: Engagement and Enforcement” in North Central and other downtown neighbourhoods.

Over 100 officers took part in the operation which included spending time engaging with residents and business owners to gain a better understanding of community concerns.

A total of 76 business owners were interviewed. Eighty three residents were interviewed at their homes while 212 interviews were conducted on the street – while police also conducted 20 contact interviews.

More than 50 examples of graffiti and gang tagging were identified by officers.

As part of the initiative, RPS also stepped up traffic enforcement in the area. Officers completed 77 traffic stops, issuing 12 tickets and 24 warnings as well as four inspections.

Thanks to the initiative, officers made 11 arrests, laid four charges, conducted 22 warrant checks and made arrests in 14 of those checks.

“’All Out Progressive Policing Initiative: Engagement and Enforcement’ will continue in new neighborhoods chosen by the Regina Police Service,” the service’s news release read.

“We ask for the continued support and cooperation of the community in working together to create a safer environment for everyone.”

The first phase of the initiative focused on Regina's Cathedral neighbourhood.

According to RPS’s end of year crime statistics for 2023, the North Central and Core Group areas of the city accounted for 25 per cent of all offences recorded during the year.

There are 36 different neighbourhoods listed in the report.

According to recent analysis from the Canadian Centre for Justice Statistics, Regina’s crime rate increased slightly from 2022 to 2023.

The city ranked ninth in the centre’s national crime severity index, behind other cities such as Kamloops, B.C., Red Deer, Alta., Winnipeg, Man. and Saskatoon.

The index includes a total of 41 Census Metropolitan Areas (CMAs) across Canada.