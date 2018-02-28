

CTV Regina





Regina police had to use a Taser in an arrest on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1:35 p.m., officers received reports of a man pointing a firearm at people from a vehicle at multiple locations. According to police, they found the man in the vehicle at the intersection of 12th Avenue and Ottawa Street. He resisted police attempts to remove him from the vehicle and an officer deployed a Taser due to need to control a “high risk of death or serious bodily harm,” police said in a news release.

The man was taken into custody and taken to hospital as a precaution.