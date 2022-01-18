Regina police warn of high risk offender living in Rosemont/Mount Royal neighborhood

Regina police are asking residents to be aware of a man living in the Rosemont/Mount Royal area, who is of high risk to reoffend sexually.

In a release, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said 29-year-old Christopher Jacob Boerma has been residing in the area since Thursday, Jan. 13 and is subject to conditions of supervision until February 1, 2023.

Boerma is described as six feet six inches tall, weighing around 190 pounds with a thin build. He has short, blonde curly hair, blue eyes, light facial hair including a goatee and crooked irregular teeth.

Police said Boerma has a criminal history of sexual offences with a history of reoffending as an adult.

While incarcerated, Boerma never completed programing designated to address his risk factors.

His release comes with a lengthy list of conditions.

The Regina Police Service encourages anyone who has questions or concerns regarding Boerma to contact 306-777-6500.