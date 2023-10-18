Regina police warn of tranquilizer found in street drugs

Regina police are warning the public about the appearance of a tranquillizer found in a tested substance.

According to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS), the substance was believed to have been sold as fentanyl, and contained both fentanyl and xylazine, a combination which leads to a higher risk of death.

Xylazine, which is a tranquilizer used in veterinary medicine, lowers heart rate, blood pressure, affects breathing, causes sedation, muscle relaxation, and unconsciousness.

Police said the effects of xylazine cannot be reversed by naloxone.

The substance that was tested was purple in colour, according to police.

The substance was tested at the Newo Yotina Friendship Centre’s drug testing site.

RPS encourages people to learn the signs of a possible drug overdose, which include difficulty walking, talking, staying awake, blue lips or nails, very small pupils, cold and clammy skin, dizziness, confusion, extreme drowsiness, choking or gurgling sounds, slow, weak, or no breathing, and the inability to wake up, even when shaken

Police also encourage people to know how to properly use Naloxone (Narcan), create a safety plan, and know the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act which protects against criminal charges when seeking emergency assistance during an overdose.