Regina

    • Regina police warn of tranquilizer found in street drugs

    Regina police are warning the public about the appearance of a tranquillizer found in a tested substance.

    According to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS), the substance was believed to have been sold as fentanyl, and contained both fentanyl and xylazine, a combination which leads to a higher risk of death.

    Xylazine, which is a tranquilizer used in veterinary medicine, lowers heart rate, blood pressure, affects breathing, causes sedation, muscle relaxation, and unconsciousness.

    Police said the effects of xylazine cannot be reversed by naloxone.

    The substance that was tested was purple in colour, according to police.

    The substance was tested at the Newo Yotina Friendship Centre’s drug testing site.

    RPS encourages people to learn the signs of a possible drug overdose, which include difficulty walking, talking, staying awake, blue lips or nails, very small pupils, cold and clammy skin, dizziness, confusion, extreme drowsiness, choking or gurgling sounds, slow, weak, or no breathing, and the inability to wake up, even when shaken

    Police also encourage people to know how to properly use Naloxone (Narcan), create a safety plan, and know the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act which protects against criminal charges when seeking emergency assistance during an overdose.

    Regina Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    An Arab Israeli community leads by example in Tel Aviv

    The Hamas massacre has led to a war that is now feeding off of the innocent lives of both Israelis and Palestinians. Yet, there’s an Arab, Israeli enclave that at its best can set an example for this war-torn region. In Hebrew its name translates to beautiful, and if you take one walk through the neighbourhood of Jaffa, you can’t help but marvel at its architecture and charm.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News