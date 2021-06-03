REGINA -- The Regina Police Service is warning residents about a food delivery scam where a suspect poses as a delivery person after a customer orders from a local pizza restaurant.

Police say two similar reports have been made in recent days. In both cases, an order was made with a pizza place. When the pizza was delivered, the customer paid with debit or credit and the delivery person seemed to have problems with the machine, but said the payment went through.

However, according to police, both customers checked their bank accounts later and reported that “significant funds” had been taken.

Police believe the suspects posing as delivery people are not associated with the restaurant or a delivery service. RPS said the scammers somehow got delivery information from the pizza place, collected the food and then delivered it to the customer.

Police say there are some ways customers and businesses can protect themselves. They suggest people be aware of how their bank card is handled during a transaction and businesses ensure delivery drivers provide proper identification and order confirmation.

Anyone who believes they have been victimized by a scam is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500.