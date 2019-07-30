Regina product Chris Kunitz retires after 15 NHL seasons
Pittsburgh Penguins' Chris Kunitz, rear, celebrates his goal in the first period with teammate Patric Hornqvist (72) during an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 29, 2015. (AP / Gene J. Puskar)
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, July 30, 2019 7:51AM CST
One of Regina's hockey heroes has announced his retirement.
Chris Kunitz had a 15-year career in the NHL.
He played for the Anaheim Ducks, Pittsburgh Penguins, Tampa Bay Lightning and Chicago Blackhawks over the span of his career.
He ranks ninth in goals with the Pittsburgh Penguins and won three Stanley Cups with the franchise. He also won the Cup with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007.
The Blackhawks tweeted that Kunitz will join their hockey ops department as a Player Development Advisor.