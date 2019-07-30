

CTV Regina





One of Regina's hockey heroes has announced his retirement.

Chris Kunitz had a 15-year career in the NHL.

Four-time Stanley Cup champion as a student of the game.



Enjoy retirement, Chris! �� pic.twitter.com/2eCzdGZRZd — NHL (@NHL) July 30, 2019

He played for the Anaheim Ducks, Pittsburgh Penguins, Tampa Bay Lightning and Chicago Blackhawks over the span of his career.

Forward Chris Kunitz announced his retirement following 15 seasons in the @NHL. Congrats on an incredible playing career Kuni!



Kunitz now joins the Blackhawks hockey ops department as Player Development Adviser, assisting Chicago's coaching staff as well as the @goicehogs staff! pic.twitter.com/PyypVzb469 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) July 30, 2019

He ranks ninth in goals with the Pittsburgh Penguins and won three Stanley Cups with the franchise. He also won the Cup with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007.

4 Stanley Cups.

3 in Pittsburgh.

2OT goal we'll never forget.

1 incredible career.



Congratulations on your retirement, Kuni! pic.twitter.com/55X4Xi8GIV — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 30, 2019

The Blackhawks tweeted that Kunitz will join their hockey ops department as a Player Development Advisor.