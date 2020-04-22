REGINA -- Two Regina raised bantam hockey players made the jump to the next level, being selected in the first round of the 2020 WHL Draft.

Sam Oremba and Brady Birnie were among the seven Saskatchewan products that had their name called during Wednesday’s draft. The last time seven or more provincial players went in the first round was in 2003.

“I didn’t expect that many Saskatchewan players to go that early in the draft and it just shows how strong Saskatchewan is for hockey this year,” said Oremba, who was drafted sixth overall by the Seattle Thunderbirds.

For Regina, it was the first time a Queen City product was selected in the top 10 overall in five years. Oremba’s Regina Monarch’s teammate Brady Birnie was also selected in the first round, going 21st overall to the Swift Current Broncos.

“There’s so many thoughts, and I was just so happy. To be with a great organization like Swift, it’s just going to be a great opportunity,” says Birnie, a line-mate of Oremba’s.

Both draftee’s grew up in Regina and Oremba remembers dreaming of this moment.

“I remember my first time going to watch the Pats I saw them play and I was like I want to be in the WHL,” said Oremba.

It’s the first time in over 20 years that two Regina players have been drafted in the first round.

“We went into the season thinking we’d both be drafted, but we never thought we’d be drafted both this early,” says Oremba.

“We’ve been friends for so long and to see him succeed with me is great,” added Birnie.

Birnie’s father, Darby Birnie, is also the Head Coach of the Monarchs. He thinks that in previous years, some of the talent in Regina has been missed.

“There are good hockey players around here. Maybe at times they get overlooked, but very proud to see kids from Regina go and go high in the draft.”

“They’re quite a dynamic duo together and they’re pretty dangerous when they’re out there together. They’re both good players on their own but they seem to feed off of each other”, says Birnie about the two WHL prospects.

As 15 year olds, they’ll be limited to five WHL games if their respective clubs call them up. They’ll both graduate from Bantam AA, and play for the Regina AAA Midget Pat Canadians in 2020-21.

Nonetheless, Oremba is excited about the future.

“I know it’s only the start so it starts now and I know it’s going to be a big jump.”