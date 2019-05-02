Dale Richardson left his job working for the Office of the Premier of Saskatchewan in September and starting his own media and communications company, 306 Media and Communications.

He hosts a podcast, Talking 306, where he profiles people in Saskatchewan who are from all backgrounds. When Richardson started his own business, it made financial sense to work from home.

"Having worked in a big office space for a long time in government, I thought that taking a break, and being able to work on my own schedule would have been good but, there were some ups and downs to it for sure," said Dale Richardson, Owner, 306 Media & Communications.

Shortly after Richardson began working from home, he found himself struggling with depression.

"I'm an introvert, you know most people would think you're going to be good on your own but I also get energy from being around people not necessarily talking to them and I didn’t have that so it was a tough time," he said.

In March, Richardson started working out of PATH YQR and said when he changed his working environment, those tough times went away.

"If want to talk about some idea that I have I can go and do that, there's great people in that space for that, that I love” he said. “But if I want to just sit here I'm happy doing that too because there's other people around doing the same thing."

A professor of psychology at the University of Regina said research shows being in a positive social environment is good for someone's mental and physical health.

"It is that positive social environment that brings all the benefits of socialization which is the buffering of the stress, the improving of the mood, the motivation that other people might give you when you need to be motivated to do something," said Thomas Hadjistavropoulos, Professor of Psychology.

But Hadjistavropoulos said if you're in a toxic social environment that will actually have a negative effect on someone’s mental wellbeing.

"A person is better off alone that in an environment where it's toxic, where people don’t get along and that social environment produce stress," said Hadjistavropoulos.