REGINA -- Two women have received tickets for failing to comply with the public health order following a protest in Regina on Saturday.

At around 2 p.m. police were monitoring an event to protest the current public health order.

Police say roughly 20 people were in attendance at the event in the 2100 block of Victoria Ave.

Two woman involved were ticketed for breaking the public health order which dictates no more than 10 people may participate in an outdoor gathering.