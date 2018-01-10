

School buses for Regina Public and Catholic Schools have been canceled on Wednesday morning because of icy road conditions, but schools are still open.

The icy mess left behind by Tuesday’s rain storm is causing headaches for drivers and pedestrians alike. While road conditions on most city streets are passable, many sidewalks and residential streets have been turned into skating rinks.

While temperatures on Tuesday were warm enough to allow for freezing rain, the rest of the week will not be as mild. Temperatures plunged to -18 overnight with wind chills of -31 and are forecasted to get even colder heading into the weekend.

