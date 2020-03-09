REGINA -- Regina's Public and Catholic school boards announced the cancellation of all extra-curricular activities, and the possibility of changes to busing services admit contract disputes between teachers and the province.

The public school board says “all practices, games, tournaments, drama and music-related activities, and all school clubs” are included in the cancellation.

The announcement on Monday afternoon follows a move by the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) to end voluntary or extracurricular services starting March 12.

"If government isn’t going to meaningfully address the complexities that we’re seeing, then we have to take steps into our own hands and free teachers up to be able to focus on the work that’s most important and that’s providing children’s education during the school day,” STF spokesperson Patrick Maze said.

Teachers will report to school and provide professional service no more than 15 minutes before or 15 minutes after the school day.

The STF said teachers will continue to provide student supervision at recess and lunch as well as bus supervision during these specified times.

“Our focus is always on student safety and in the event of any job action, minimizing disruption to Regina Public Schools students’ learning,” Regina Public Schools said in a press release.

“I’m a little disappointed. Last week we met with the president of the union and I informed him that I had a new mandate to go back to the bargaining table to talk about compensation. I also informed him at that meeting that we had a proposal to talk about how we can move forward on the issue of class complexity and class composition. They’ve chosen to walk away from those conversations and not return to the bargaining table. So we’re disappointed,” Minister of Education Gordon Wyant told reporters on Monday.

The school boards say information including changes to operations will be shared online.

With files form CTV Saskatoon's Nicole Di Donato.