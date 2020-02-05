REGINA -- The Regina Public Library is holding an open house that will focus on the renewal of its central branch.

The downtown building opened in 1962 to serve a population of about 110,000 people.

Library officials say the central branch is its busiest location and the aging infrastructure no longer meets the needs of Regina’s current population.

The open house runs from 7 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 5.

An online survey can be found on the library's website.