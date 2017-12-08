

CTV Regina





The Regina Public Library says it won’t ask the city for a mill rate increase in 2018.

The library will receive additional revenue through growth in property tax assessment. It has also implemented several internal efficiencies to help save money. The board decided it could still operate effectively without a mill rate increase.

“We wanted to minimize the impact on our customer base, the citizens of Regina,” said Sean Quinlan, chair of the Regina Public Library. “We feel that with the growth in tax assessment in the city, and some other moves that we’ve taken internally, we can maximize our resources without asking for additional funds from the city.”

The library budget is also based on federal and provincial government grants, but no changes are anticipated.