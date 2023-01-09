Regina Public Library reveals most borrowed books list of 2022

The Regina Public Library (RPL) released its list of the most borrowed titles of 2022.

At the top of the fiction category was the Delia Owens thriller, “Where the Crawdads Sing.”

The 2018 coming of age story, surrounding a murder in a quiet North Carolina town, was adapted to the silver screen in 2022.

Coming in second was “The Four Winds,” Kristin Hannah’s depression-era historical fiction.

The novel topped RPL's fiction list in 2021.

While Colleen Hoover’s 2016 romance novel “It Ends with Us” came in third.

Other fiction works that made RPL’s list included:

“Five Little Indians” by Michelle Good

“The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave

“The Judge’s List” by John Grisham

“Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult

“The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig

Canadian, Indigenous and local titles were some of the most popular non-fiction works that were borrowed, according to RPL.

Jody Wilson-Raybould’s political memoir, “Indian in the Cabinet” topped the list.

Following “Indian in the Cabinet” was “Crossroads,” Kaleb Dahlgren’s book about the Humbodlt Bronco’s tragedy and his subsequent recovery from severe brain trauma.

Also on the list alongside “Crossroads” was “Call Me Indian,” the story of residential school survivor and first Indigenous NHL player, Fred Saskamoose.

Other non-fiction titles on RPL’s list included:

“Atlas of the Heart” by Brené Brown

“From the Ashes” by Jesse Thistle

“Atomic Habits” by James Clear and

“Only in Saskatchewan” by Naomi Hansen

SE. Hinton’s classic coming of age novel “The Outsiders” was first among popular young adult titles in 2022, edging out newer, dystopian titles such as Suzanne Collin’s “The Hunger Games” and “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” as well as Adam Silvera’s “They Both Die at the End.”

Other young adult fiction titles that were heavily borrowed included:

“The Final Gambit” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

“Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley

“The Giver” by Lois Lowry

“One of Us is Lying” by Karen McManus

For children’s titles, Dog Man, the graphic novel series by Dav Pilkey continued to dominate in 2022.

According to RPL, the series topped all ten spots on its children’s titles list.