REGINA -- The Regina Public Library will stop charging overdue fines as of Jan. 1, 2021.

The library hasn't charged for fines since the branches closed in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our customers will no longer have to worry about overdue fines,” said Sean Quinlan, Chair of the RPL Board of Directors. “You won’t be penalized if you miss a due date for books, magazines, movies and other items.”

Before March, the library would stop allowing customers to access library materials if they acquired $10 or more in fines.

The library said it made the decision to remove late fees because it was a barrier for some people to access library materials.

“Paying late fees might not be an issue for some people, but for others it’s a significant cost,” Quinlan said. “This change will remove a barrier to ensure everyone in our community has access to library services.”

The library said removing the fines does not mean customers are not still accountable to return their library items on time.

"Due dates will remain in place, and customers who do not return library materials after 30 days will be charged replacement fees and/or have their membership suspended until items are returned," the Regina Public Library said in a press release.

The Library said this move will join the RPL with many other libraries across Noth America who have removed late fees.

It also said customers are encouraged to donate to the library in lieu of paying late fees.

"Each year over the past five years, an average of 2,080 RPL cardholders incurred enough overdue fines to limit their access to library materials." the RPL said in a press release. "Total revenue from overdue fees amounts to about 0.4 per cent ($100K) of RPL’s annual budget."