REGINA -- Regina Public Schools announced it reached an agreement with Regina Exhibition Association Limited to host Grade 12 graduation ceremonies at Mosaic Stadium.

The division said it has developed tentative options to allow grads to participate with a limited number of guests.

Currently, government guidelines limit outdoor graduations to 30 guests maximum. In a statement posted on its website, Regina Public Schools said the guidance for graduations will be re-evaluated May 17. The division said it will share more details at that time.

Regina Public Schools posted a tentative schedule of graduation dates online.