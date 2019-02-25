

Regina Public Schools has cancelled wheelchair-accessible buses on Monday morning due to extreme cold temperatures.

Schools are open and all other transportation is still operating, the school board said in a tweet.

Most of the province is currently under an extreme cold warning. Areas include Regina, Saskatoon, Lloydminster, Prince Albert and Moose Jaw.

Environment Canada says the extreme wind chill is making it feel like -40 C on Monday morning. Temperatures should moderate on Monday afternoon, but will drop back down to extreme cold levels on Monday evening.