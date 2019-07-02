

CTV Regina





Education support workers at Regina Public Schools have voted in favour of a strike mandate, according to the Canadian Union of Provincial Employees.

The union said 95 per cent of workers voted in favour of job action. The workers have been in talks for two years, and CUPE says little progress has been made.

“The Regina Public School Board continues to push concessions that will hurt our members,” Jackie Christianson, president of CUPE Local 3766, said in a news release. “They are attacking our health and dental benefits, our severance/retirement gratuity, and trying to limit our ability to present grievances to the Board of Trustees.”

The union says the Regina Public Schools has asked for a two-year wage freeze.

“Our members are already the lowest paid in the school division, and many of us don’t even make a living wage. We have not received a raise in over four years, but school board trustees gave themselves a 22.7 per cent pay increase effective January 1, 2019, not to mention the massive wage increase earned by top school board administrators,” said Christianson.

The education support workers also say they are looking for improvements to occupational health and safety language.

CTV News has contacted Regina Public Schools for comment.