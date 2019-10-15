The Regina Public School Board is expected to discuss policies surrounding Pride celebrations in the month of June during a meeting on Tuesday night.

Board of Education Trustee Aleana Young is scheduled to put forward a motion recognizing and supporting Pride celebrations. Young will comment on discussions held in June, when a group of parents shared concerns about “the implementation of Pride Day and the increased promotion of LGBTQ ideal within the public schools.” According to Young, those comments led to a discussion changing or amending administrative procedures or practices.

“I have yet to hear from a single student or teacher who has identified Pride/GSAs as something that makes them feel less safe,” Young said in her submission to speak.

Young wants to bring the discussion into the public, which is why she is presenting at the board meeting on Tuesday.