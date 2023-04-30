Regina Rams see 4 brothers compete for roles in the backfield this season

It’s believed to be the first time in Canada West history that four brothers are playing on the same team, at the same time.

Carson, Jackson, Rylar and Connor Sombach are not only teammates, they’re friends.

They’re all competing for jobs in the University of Regina Rams backfield as defensive backs.

The quartet are from Regina and grew up watching the Rams. Their father, Steve, played football for the Rams and is a member of the 1994 Rams team that was enshrined in the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame.

The '94 team, then a member of the Canadian Junior Football League, beat the St. Leonard Cougars 52-6 to capture the club’s second consecutive National Championship.

Now, it’s his sons who are chasing success on the gridiron in green and gold.

“It’s pretty unique,” head coach Mark McConkey said.

“It’s in their blood and they’re all defensive backs. Usually you get a couple on offence and a maybe defense so it’s fun. We’re happy to have them.”

First year players Rylar and Connor are excited to have the opportunity to compete alongside their big brothers, and each other.

“Being one of the younger brothers, you know, the standard is set. It comes with pressure. You want to be better than them for sure.” Rylar said.

“It means a lot. We help each other out with a lot of things” added the softer spoken Connor.

The Rams rookies can and will lean on their older brothers. Connor Sombach is returning to the team after an injury sidelined him a year ago.

“This is the only time we’ve really gotten to play together. It’s just such a unique experience, such a good bonding experience,” he said.

Eldest brother Jackson says it’s all football, all the time, in their household.

“We talk about football a lot. We’re around each other a lot. We compete,” he said.

“It’s always a little friendly competition.”

The older Sombachs, Jackson and Carson, are expected to make an impact and see regular playing time with the University Rams this season but are hopeful their younger brothers can see game action, too.

“It’s pretty rare to have four boys that play football let alone the same age range and on the same team so it’s pretty special,” Jackson said.

“It would be such an amazing experience to be all on the field (at the same time) team chemistry in the backfield would be unreal,” Carson added.

The four have been on the field at the same time, just once. It happened last season in a pre-season match-up that the Rams played in Medicine Hat, Alta.

Now, they’re hoping it can happen under the lights at Mosaic Stadium, in the very near future.

It’s something they agree they’ll look back on one day and remember just how special it was to be brothers and teammates.

The University of Regina Rams open their regular season at home when they host the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds at Mosaic Stadium on Sept. 1.