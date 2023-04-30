Regina Rams see 4 brothers compete for roles in the backfield this season

Carson Sombach (Top Left), Rylar Sombach (Top Right), Connor Sombach (Bottom Right), and Jackson Sombach (Botton Left). (Source: Regina Rams Football Roster) Carson Sombach (Top Left), Rylar Sombach (Top Right), Connor Sombach (Bottom Right), and Jackson Sombach (Botton Left). (Source: Regina Rams Football Roster)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener