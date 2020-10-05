REGINA -- The City of Regina has been ranked the overall number one city for housing affordability and supply, according to a Canadian Home Builders’ Association (CHBA) study.

The CHBA’s first Municipal Benchmarking Study looked at 23 Canadian municipalities, and examined how their processes, approvals timelines and fees contribute to housing affordability and supply issues in major Canadian housing markets.

Regina was ranked as the number one city overall, followed by Edmonton, Calgary and London (https://www.chba.ca/CHBA/Housing_in_Canada/The_Government_Role/Municipal_Benchmarking.aspx). Regina was also named the best city for approval timelines.

This is the first study of its kind. Research was conducted in late 2019 and early 2020, prior to the pandemic.

The city of Regina is expected to speak to it’s position in the study Monday afternoon.



